Gorditas in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve gorditas

Item pic

 

GuacaTacos -

2203 North Commerce Parkway, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Gordita$11.95
Stuffed corn tortilla with chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.
More about GuacaTacos -
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria image

 

Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gordita Al Pastor$4.95
Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema
Gordita Barbacoa$5.95
Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema
Gordita Shrimp$5.95
Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema
More about Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

