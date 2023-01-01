Gorditas in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve gorditas
GuacaTacos -
2203 North Commerce Parkway, Weston
|Chicken Gordita
|$11.95
Stuffed corn tortilla with chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & crema.
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria
6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation
|Gordita Al Pastor
|$4.95
Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema
|Gordita Barbacoa
|$5.95
Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema
|Gordita Shrimp
|$5.95
Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema