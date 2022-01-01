Grilled chicken in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
GRILLED CHICKEN & NOODLES l Bun Ga Nuong$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Grilled Chicken Platter image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Platter$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

Carrot Express

1732 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Cafe Roma - FTL image

 

Cafe Roma - FTL

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken$8.75
Grilled chicken and classic cheese.
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Grilled Chicken Catering image

 

Catering by ethos

2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Catering$99.00
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.)
Gluten Free
