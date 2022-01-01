Grilled chicken in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|GRILLED CHICKEN & NOODLES l Bun Ga Nuong
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$25.50
Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Cafe Roma - FTL
1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.75
Grilled chicken and classic cheese.
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan cheese and croutons.