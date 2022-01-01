Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad$14.99
grilled chicken breast sliced + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Mitch's Westside Bagels image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$17.50
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh Has avocado, tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese, bacon and chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens.
Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh Has avocado, tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese, bacon and chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about Slackers Bar & Grill

