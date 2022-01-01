Grilled chicken salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Grilled Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$14.99
grilled chicken breast sliced + spring mix, fresh greens, diced tomatoes, mixed cheeses, seasoned croutons, diced onions. choice of dressing
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh Has avocado, tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese, bacon and chopped egg over a bed of mixed greens.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan cheese and croutons.