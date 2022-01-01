Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
fresh roll, lettuce, tomato, choice of side
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Grilled 6 ounce chicken breast on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pickles and our special sauce
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about CJ Blacks
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a fresh brioche bun
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Super Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.55
More about JJCafe
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a fresh brioche bun
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels

