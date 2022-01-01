Grilled chicken sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
fresh roll, lettuce, tomato, choice of side
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Grilled 6 ounce chicken breast on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sliced pickles and our special sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion, on a fresh brioche bun
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Super Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.55