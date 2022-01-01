Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lamb shanks in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Lamb Shanks
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Acropolis OPA
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
No reviews yet
Braised Lamb Shank
$25.00
Braising jus, root vegetables, served over Greek potatoes. Dinner includes a chef salad or cup of soup.
More about Acropolis OPA
Spartan Gyros
4482 Weston Rd, Davie
Avg 4.6
(515 reviews)
Lamb Shank
$18.95
More about Spartan Gyros
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale
Shrimp Fried Rice
Ball Soup
Pork Belly
Tacos
Philly Cheesesteaks
Pappardelle
Grilled Steaks
Egg Rolls
More near Fort Lauderdale to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(87 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(848 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston