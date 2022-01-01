Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Acropolis OPA

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Lamb Shank$25.00
Braising jus, root vegetables, served over Greek potatoes. Dinner includes a chef salad or cup of soup.
More about Acropolis OPA
Spartan Gyros

4482 Weston Rd, Davie

Avg 4.6 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shank$18.95
More about Spartan Gyros

