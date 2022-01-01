Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve lentil soup

Consumer pic

 

Stephanie's Vegan Bakery + Cafe

1436 Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup Bowl$6.00
More about Stephanie's Vegan Bakery + Cafe
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

1732 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Egg Rolls

Sopapilla

Gyro Wraps

Fruit Tarts

Quinoa Salad

Baklava

Honey Chicken

Blintz

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston