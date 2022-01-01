Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lentil soup in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Lentil Soup
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve lentil soup
Stephanie's Vegan Bakery + Cafe
1436 Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup Bowl
$6.00
More about Stephanie's Vegan Bakery + Cafe
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
No reviews yet
Lentil & Kale Soup
$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
