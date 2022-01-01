Mahi mahi in Fort Lauderdale

YOT Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

YOT Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Sandwich$19.00
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
Shooters Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Sandwich$25.00
Grilled or Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, remoulade, brioche butter bun
More about Shooters Waterfront
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos image

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$20.00
Three warmed soft flour tortillas filled with blackened mahi mahi, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro & lime wedge, includes a side of tortilla chips, guacamole & salsa
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Sandwich$16.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Item pic

 

American Icon Brewery

911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
Mahi Sandwich$15.00
A blackened Mahi filet cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and topped with rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun.
Choose either Grilled, Blackened, or Fired
More about American Icon Brewery
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Sandwich$13.90
More about Park and Ocean
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Zesty Mahi Dinner (Grilled)$13.99
Grilled and served in our own zesty basil butter sauce. You may also choose to have it just grilled or blackened.
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
Wolf's Steakhouse image

 

Wolf's Steakhouse

8655 STIRLING ROAD, COOPER CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Sandwich$20.00
Served Grilled or Blackened, topped with Coleslaw and Homemade Tartar Sauce.
More about Wolf's Steakhouse

