Mahi mahi in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
SEAFOOD
YOT Bar & Kitchen
2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Mahi Sandwich
|$19.00
More about Shooters Waterfront
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Mahi Sandwich
|$25.00
Grilled or Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, remoulade, brioche butter bun
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$20.00
Three warmed soft flour tortillas filled with blackened mahi mahi, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro & lime wedge, includes a side of tortilla chips, guacamole & salsa
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Mahi Sandwich
|$16.99
More about American Icon Brewery
American Icon Brewery
911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
|Mahi Sandwich
|$15.00
A blackened Mahi filet cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and topped with rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun.
Choose either Grilled, Blackened, or Fired
More about Park and Ocean
Park and Ocean
3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Mahi Mahi Sandwich
|$13.90
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Zesty Mahi Dinner (Grilled)
|$13.99
Grilled and served in our own zesty basil butter sauce. You may also choose to have it just grilled or blackened.