Miso soup in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve miso soup
Sushi Garage - Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Miso Soup
|$6.50
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Tofu, Seaweed, and scallion in miso broth
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
Tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth.
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Soybean paste soup with wakame seaweed, tofu, scallion
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Sushiato
4483 WESTON RD, Weston
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
Soybean with tofu, dried
seaweed & scallions
Ceviche Arigato
288 Indian Trace, Weston
|Miso Soup With Pieces of Fish
|$10.00
Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.
|Miso Soup With Pieces of Fish
|$7.00
Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.