Miso soup in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve miso soup

Sushi Garage - Las Olas

500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$6.50
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, Seaweed, and scallion in miso broth
Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.50
Tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth.
Ke uH

2278 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$7.00
shitake, scallions, tofu, fueru wakame
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean paste soup with wakame seaweed, tofu, scallion
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
Soybean with tofu, dried
seaweed & scallions
Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup With Pieces of Fish$10.00
Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.
Miso Soup With Pieces of Fish$7.00
Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.
POKE • GRILL • RAMEN • STEAKS

Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

1924 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 4.4 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(L) MISO SOUP (GF)$6.99
(S) MISO SOUP (GF)$3.55
