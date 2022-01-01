Mozzarella sticks in Fort Lauderdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taj Indian Grill

5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks w/ Fries$6.00
More about Taj Indian Grill
d413c8cc-9c25-4cb1-80c6-b174c4595acb image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Crab Holic

4599 S University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (7)$8.00
Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks. Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce
More about Crab Holic
Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.99
More about Stromboli Pizza
Item pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

1387 S University Dr, Plantation

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Item pic

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
Italian breaded cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Banner pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant

8146 N University Dr, Tamarac

Avg 3.7 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
More about Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Breaded mozzarella sticks with Pomodoro sauce for dipping
More about The Sicilian Oven
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Breaded mozzarella sticks with Pomodoro sauce for dipping
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks (8)$11.99
6 Fried mozzarella Sticks served with our signature marinara sauce.
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$10.50
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

