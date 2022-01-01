Mozzarella sticks in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Taj Indian Grill
Taj Indian Grill
5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks w/ Fries
|$6.00
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
PIZZA
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00
More about Crab Holic
Crab Holic
4599 S University Dr, Davie
|Mozzarella Sticks (7)
|$8.00
Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks. Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce
More about Stromboli Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$8.99
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.95
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
1387 S University Dr, Plantation
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Breaded Mozzarella Sticks
|$15.00
Italian breaded cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.00
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park
|KIDS Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Breaded mozzarella sticks with Pomodoro sauce for dipping
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation
|KIDS Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Breaded mozzarella sticks with Pomodoro sauce for dipping
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
|$11.99
6 Fried mozzarella Sticks served with our signature marinara sauce.