Mussels in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve mussels

Shooters Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)
Takeout
Prince Edward Mussels$18.00
White wine, butter garlic, shallots, crostini
More about Shooters Waterfront
Item pic

 

Crab Holic

4599 S University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Mussel
More about Crab Holic
Item pic

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED MUSSELS l Chem Chép Nướng Mở Hành$12.00
Grilled mussels with ginger house fish sauce, scallions, fried shallots, topped with Siracha and peanuts
COCONUT MUSSELS l Chem Chép Xào Nước Dừa$12.00
New Zealand Mussel sautéed in lemongrass & coconut sauce, served with Vietnamese coriander
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Marinara$16.00
Mussels sautéed in marinara sauce with fresh picked basil
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Item pic

 

Cafe Vico Restaurant

1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Rosso or Bianco$14.95
Rosso or Bianco Sauce
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Mario$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
More about The Sicilian Oven
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Mario$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
More about The Sicilian Oven
Banner pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels Marinara (APTZ)$13.99
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Acquolina image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Acquolina

2320 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Roasted Mussels$15.00
More about Acquolina

