Mussels in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve mussels
More about Shooters Waterfront
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Prince Edward Mussels
|$18.00
White wine, butter garlic, shallots, crostini
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|GRILLED MUSSELS l Chem Chép Nướng Mở Hành
|$12.00
Grilled mussels with ginger house fish sauce, scallions, fried shallots, topped with Siracha and peanuts
|COCONUT MUSSELS l Chem Chép Xào Nước Dừa
|$12.00
New Zealand Mussel sautéed in lemongrass & coconut sauce, served with Vietnamese coriander
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Mussels Marinara
|$16.00
Mussels sautéed in marinara sauce with fresh picked basil
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Mussels Rosso or Bianco
|$14.95
Rosso or Bianco Sauce
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park
|Mussels Mario
|$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation
|Mussels Mario
|$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Mussels Marinara (APTZ)
|$13.99
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.