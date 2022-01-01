Nachos in Fort Lauderdale

Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
Plain Nachos
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

American Icon Brewery

911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Corn Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with homemade nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado crema and topped off with spicy cotija cheese.
* Add Lime Grilled Chicken +$4
More about American Icon Brewery
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Nachos$8.90
More about Park and Ocean

