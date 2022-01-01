Nachos in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve nachos
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
|Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
|Plain Nachos
American Icon Brewery
911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale
|Street Corn Nachos
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips smothered with homemade nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado crema and topped off with spicy cotija cheese.
* Add Lime Grilled Chicken +$4