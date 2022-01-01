Nigiri in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve nigiri
More about Casa Sensei
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Sensei
1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Sushi Nigiri Hamachi Belly
|$8.00
More about Sushiato
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Sushiato
4483 WESTON RD, Weston
|Nigiri Tuna Miso (2 pieces)
|$9.00
Tuna nigiri with miso sauce and seaweed salad
|Nigiri Shake
|$17.00
Rice balls & crunchy flakes rolled in salmon with almonds & walnuts, tartar sauce & eel sauce on top
|Crispy Nigiri
|$16.00
Deep-fried rice with soy ginger shredded tuna & crab with sweet ají amarillo sauce and avocado & tobiko on top