Nigiri in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve nigiri

Casa Sensei image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Sensei

1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Nigiri Hamachi Belly$8.00
More about Casa Sensei
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nigiri Tuna Miso (2 pieces)$9.00
Tuna nigiri with miso sauce and seaweed salad
Nigiri Shake$17.00
Rice balls & crunchy flakes rolled in salmon with almonds & walnuts, tartar sauce & eel sauce on top
Crispy Nigiri$16.00
Deep-fried rice with soy ginger shredded tuna & crab with sweet ají amarillo sauce and avocado & tobiko on top
More about Sushiato
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

1201 E LAS OLAS BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EGGPLANT NIGIRI*$6.25
More about PLANTA Queen

