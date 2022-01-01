Noodle bowls in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve noodle bowls
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|GRILLED CHICKEN NOODLES BOWLS l Bun Ga Nuong
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
|GRILLED PORK NOODLES BOWL l Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio
|$16.00
Special marinated grilled pork & noodle rice vermicelli served with egg rolls, lettuce, cucumbers, fresh herbs, pickled carrots and daikon, fish sauce.
Allergies: peanut
More about JJCafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl
|$6.85
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale
|Glass Noodle Bowl
|$10.25
glass noodles, baby bok choy, portobello, onion, Diced bell peppers, broccoli, cilantro, and Firecracker dressing
|Sweet Potato Glass Noodle Bowl
|$12.00
glass noodles, baby bok choy, portobello, onion, Diced bell peppers, broccoli, cilantro, and Firecracker dressing