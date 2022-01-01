Noodle bowls in Fort Lauderdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN NOODLES BOWLS l Bun Ga Nuong$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
GRILLED PORK NOODLES BOWL l Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio$16.00
Special marinated grilled pork & noodle rice vermicelli served with egg rolls, lettuce, cucumbers, fresh herbs, pickled carrots and daikon, fish sauce.
Allergies: peanut
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl$6.85
More about JJCafe
Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glass Noodle Bowl$10.25
glass noodles, baby bok choy, portobello, onion, Diced bell peppers, broccoli, cilantro, and Firecracker dressing
Sweet Potato Glass Noodle Bowl$12.00
glass noodles, baby bok choy, portobello, onion, Diced bell peppers, broccoli, cilantro, and Firecracker dressing
More about Green Bar & Kitchen

