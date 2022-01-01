Pancakes in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve pancakes
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$15.00
Three pan griddled blueberry pancakes with maple syrup & butter, add bacon, ham, sausage or 2 eggs +3
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$15.00
Three pan griddled pancakes with maple syrup & butter, add bacon, ham, sausage or 2 eggs +3
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Pancakes w/Ham Steak
|$10.49
|Stuffed Pancakes with Blueberries
|$10.99
|Pancakes w/Bacon
|$9.69
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Triple Stack Pancakes
|$13.00
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Oreo Overload Pancakes
|$11.50
Crushed Oreos with marshmellow and chocolate drizzle.
|Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes
|$11.50
|Potato Pancakes (3)
|$12.00
Apple Sauce or Sour Cream
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|One Sg Pancake
|$2.99
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
A fluffy stack of pancakes made from our daily made whipped batter.
|Pancake Broadway Slam
|$12.99
Two fluffy pancakes served with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon and two sausage links.
Kristof's Kafe
8912 W State Rd 84, Davie
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$9.99
|Side Pancake-1 3PO
|$4.99
|Pancakes 3PO
|$8.99
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Pancake Slam
|$10.75
2 Pancakes, 2 eggs scrambled with apple cider bacon, ham steak, sausage patty or turkey sausage served with butter and syrup.
|2 Pancakes
|$6.75
2 Sweet Buttermilk Pancakes served with maple syrup.
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Potato Pancakes (3)
|$12.00
Apple Sauce or Sour Cream
|Oreo Pancakes (3)
|$11.50
Crushed Oreos with marshmellow and chocolate drizzle.
|Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
|$10.00
Don Pan
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$2.50
Two (2) Pancakes