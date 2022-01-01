Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Paratha in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Paratha
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve paratha
Taj Indian Grill
5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City
No reviews yet
Kerala Paratha
$4.00
More about Taj Indian Grill
Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant
1384 Southwest 160th Avenue, Sunrise
No reviews yet
Tandoori Paratha
$5.00
More about Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale
Margherita Pizza
Octopus
Fried Pickles
Tuna Rolls
Pork Belly
Tomato Salad
Chocolate Mousse
Fish Sandwiches
More near Fort Lauderdale to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(99 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(89 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston