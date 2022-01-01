Patty melts in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve patty melts
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Die Hard Patty Melt
|$11.99
griddled rye bread + grilled onions + swiss cheese + side of 1000 island
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Classic Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, coleslaw, pickle spear and 1000 Island dressing on side
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|Patty Melt
|$13.99
Burger served with melted swiss and onions on grilled rye.