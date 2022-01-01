Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve patty melts

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Die Hard Patty Melt$11.99
griddled rye bread + grilled onions + swiss cheese + side of 1000 island
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Patty Melt
Served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions, coleslaw, pickle spear and 1000 Island dressing on side
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$13.99
Burger served with melted swiss and onions on grilled rye.
More about Broadway Bagels
Commercial Point Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patti Melt$10.75
Grilled rye bread, caramelized onions, American Cheese
More about Commercial Point Cafe

