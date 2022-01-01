Pepper steaks in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve pepper steaks
More about Douglas K. Catering
Douglas K. Catering
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale
|Pepper Steak includes side Jasmine white rice
|$15.00
Sliced flank steak cooked with onions green and red bell peppers soy sauce and fresh ginger. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.
More about ethos Greek Bistro - Wilton Manors
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro - Wilton Manors
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Pepper Skirt Steak 12oz
|$29.00
Grilled to perfection, finished with peppercorn mushroom sauce, served with Lemon Potatoes and Green Beans.
|Pepper Skirt Steak 12oz
|$29.00
Grilled to perfection, finished with peppercorn mushroom sauce, served with Lemon Potatoes and Green Beans.