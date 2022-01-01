Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepper steaks in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Douglas K. Catering image

 

Douglas K. Catering

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepper Steak includes side Jasmine white rice$15.00
Sliced flank steak cooked with onions green and red bell peppers soy sauce and fresh ginger. Includes a side of Jasmine white rice.
More about Douglas K. Catering
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro - Wilton Manors

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pepper Skirt Steak 12oz$29.00
Grilled to perfection, finished with peppercorn mushroom sauce, served with Lemon Potatoes and Green Beans.
More about ethos Greek Bistro - Wilton Manors

