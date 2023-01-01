Philly rolls in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve philly rolls
Point Break - Fort Lauderdale
666 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Salmon Philly Roll
|$11.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese + Cucumber Rolled Inside Out.
Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings - 4824 N Federal Hwy
4824 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$8.99
Hand-made in Philly and deep fried to order, these egg rolls are crispy on the outside, while juicy and tender on the inside. Prepared with thin-sliced grilled beef steak and sauteed onions, held together with creamy mild cheese. Includes choice of 2 or 3 egg rolls and a side of house-made Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.