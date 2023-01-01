Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve philly rolls

Banner pic

 

Point Break - Fort Lauderdale

666 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Philly Roll$11.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese + Cucumber Rolled Inside Out.
More about Point Break - Fort Lauderdale
Item pic

 

Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings - 4824 N Federal Hwy

4824 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$8.99
Hand-made in Philly and deep fried to order, these egg rolls are crispy on the outside, while juicy and tender on the inside. Prepared with thin-sliced grilled beef steak and sauteed onions, held together with creamy mild cheese. Includes choice of 2 or 3 egg rolls and a side of house-made Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
More about Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings - 4824 N Federal Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Pepper Steaks

Falafel Wraps

Chicken Pot Pies

Rice Balls

Pho

Shrimp Rolls

Gyro Wraps

Turkey Bacon

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston