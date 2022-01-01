Pho in Fort Lauderdale

Pho Classic image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Pho
vegetable broth w/ crispy tofu
Pho Classic
beef broth w/ thinly sliced rare steak
Chicken Pho$10.00
vegetable broth w/ chicken breast
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
FLANK & BRISKET PHO l Pho Nam Gau$13.00
Pho with flank and brisket.
Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon) image

 

Dragon Pho - Davie

7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Build Your Own Beef Pho (Pho Tu Chon)
Customize up to 3 cuts of Beef
Chicken Pho (Ga)
Vegetarian Pho (Chay)
Consist of broccoli, cauliflower, tofu, carrot, daikon, and mushroom.
