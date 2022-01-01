Pho in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve pho
More about GoPho
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Tofu Pho
vegetable broth w/ crispy tofu
|Pho Classic
beef broth w/ thinly sliced rare steak
|Chicken Pho
|$10.00
vegetable broth w/ chicken breast
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau
|$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
|CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga
|$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
|FLANK & BRISKET PHO l Pho Nam Gau
|$13.00
Pho with flank and brisket.