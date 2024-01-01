Pho tai in Fort Lauderdale
3 Mien Vietnamese Kitchen
2692 N University Dr, Sunrise
|Pho Tai Chin - Rare Eye Round and Brisket
|$13.95
|Pho Tai - Rare Eye Round
|$13.95
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau
|$13.50
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
|RARE EYE ROUND & FLANK PHO l Pho Tai Nam
|$13.50
Beef broth pho with eye round and flank. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
|RARE EYE ROUND PHO l Pho Tai
|$13.50
Made with our rich, slow cooked beef broth, fresh pho noodle and eye round. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, culantro, and garnish with yellow and green onions.