Pho tai in Fort Lauderdale

Item pic

 

3 Mien Vietnamese Kitchen

2692 N University Dr, Sunrise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Tai Chin - Rare Eye Round and Brisket$13.95
Pho Tai - Rare Eye Round$13.95
More about 3 Mien Vietnamese Kitchen
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau$13.50
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
RARE EYE ROUND & FLANK PHO l Pho Tai Nam$13.50
Beef broth pho with eye round and flank. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
RARE EYE ROUND PHO l Pho Tai$13.50
Made with our rich, slow cooked beef broth, fresh pho noodle and eye round. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, culantro, and garnish with yellow and green onions.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

