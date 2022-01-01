Picanha in Fort Lauderdale

GNOCCHI AND PICANHA HUANCAINA STYLE image

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GNOCCHI AND PICANHA HUANCAINA STYLE$26.00
More about Bocas House
Picanha (10 oz) image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (8034 reviews)
Takeout
Picanha (10 oz)$29.90
Our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
More about Chima Steakhouse

