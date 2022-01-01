Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto & Mozz$12.50
Thinly sliced prosciutto topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and arugula drizzled with pure olive oil and balsamic glaze served on a freshly baked baguette.
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive oil, Homemade Bread$14.95
Prosciutto Rice Balls (2)$12.95
Zona Blu image

PIZZA

Zona Blu

189 WESTON RD, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto e Burrata con Fichi$24.00
Parma Prosciutto aged 24 months served with fresh burrata cheese and dried figs
Prosciutto e Funghi Bosa Pizza$16.00
Prosciutto cotto, mushroom, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Prosciutto e Funghi Bosa Pizza$10.00
Prosciutto cotto, mushroom, mozzarella,  
tomato sauce
Item pic

 

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

1435 North Park Drive, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Sandwich$12.99
Prosciutto, tomato, tomato confit, basil, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, arugula, vinegar.
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

1387 S University Dr, Plantation

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Caprese$13.99
Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto & Mozz$12.50
Thinly sliced prosciutto topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and arugula drizzled with pure olive oil and balsamic glaze served on a freshly baked baguette.
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South image

 

That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South

110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella & Prosciutto$10.49
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SM Prosciutto Mozz$20.00
LG Prosciutto Mozz$25.00
