Prosciutto in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Prosciutto & Mozz
|$12.50
Thinly sliced prosciutto topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and arugula drizzled with pure olive oil and balsamic glaze served on a freshly baked baguette.
More about Stromboli Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Prosciutto Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive oil, Homemade Bread
|$14.95
|Prosciutto Rice Balls (2)
|$12.95
More about Zona Blu
PIZZA
Zona Blu
189 WESTON RD, Weston
|Prosciutto e Burrata con Fichi
|$24.00
Parma Prosciutto aged 24 months served with fresh burrata cheese and dried figs
|Prosciutto e Funghi Bosa Pizza
|$16.00
Prosciutto cotto, mushroom, mozzarella, tomato sauce
|Prosciutto e Funghi Bosa Pizza
|$10.00
Prosciutto cotto, mushroom, mozzarella,
tomato sauce
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$12.99
Prosciutto, tomato, tomato confit, basil, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, arugula, vinegar.
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
1387 S University Dr, Plantation
|Prosciutto Caprese
|$13.99
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Prosciutto & Mozz
|$12.50
Thinly sliced prosciutto topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and arugula drizzled with pure olive oil and balsamic glaze served on a freshly baked baguette.
More about That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Mozzarella & Prosciutto
|$10.49