Pudding in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve pudding
PIZZA
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE
|Rice Pudding
|$3.85
|Rice Pudding Large
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Caribbean Bread Pudding Flan
|$12.00
Caramel rum sauce, brandied cherries
Newbury Salads
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Greek Rice Pudding w/Cinnamon 12oz
|$6.00
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Famous Fried Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Jet Runway Cafe Secret Recipe
|Fried Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Jet Runway Cafe Secret Recipe
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
6461 Stirling Road, Davie
|Bread Pudding
|$4.50
our fresh baked bread, condensed milk, white chocolate