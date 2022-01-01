Quesadillas in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
1387 S University Dr, Plantation
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about Jet Runway Cafe
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Bell peppers. Grilled onions. Cheddar cheese. Salsa. Sour cream. Guacamole.
More about Commercial Point Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.75
Green pepper, onions, mushrooms, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese served with salsa & sour cream. Add Guac 1.00
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
La Mexicana Taco Bar
2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale
|Birria quesadillas
|$17.00
Flour Tortilla, queso fresco, meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew.
Topped with Cilantro and white onion.
Birria sauce side.
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
The Whole Enchilada / FTL
745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Pancho Villa Quesadilla
|$8.49
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park
|Pancho Villa Quesadilla
|$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation
|Pancho Villa Quesadilla
|$7.89
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$8.39
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side