Reuben in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve reuben
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
1387 S University Dr, Plantation
|Reuben Rolls
|$11.99
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Grouper Reuben
|$17.00
Grilled Grouper, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
3325 S University Dr, Davie
|Reuben
|$12.99
Fresh Cut 1st Cut Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sour Kraut, 1000 Dressing, on Rye Grilled to Perfection
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Reuben Rolls
|$11.99
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|The Carnegie Deli Reuben
|$20.00
Carnegie Corned Beef, melted swiss & sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread
|Turkey Reuben
|$20.00
Turkey, melted swiss & sauerkraut, served on grilled rye bread
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Reuben Pastrami Sandwich
|$12.95
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|Grilled Reuben
|$14.99
Corned Beef with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.
|Grilled Turkey Reuben
|$14.99
Hot turkey with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.
Kristof's Kafe
8912 W State Rd 84, Davie
|Reuben Sandwich 3PO
|$13.99
Our home made corned beef served with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, & swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Reuben 1000 island
|$12.50
Sliced corned beef brisket and sourkraut on grilled rye with melted Swiss cheese and side 1000 island dressing.