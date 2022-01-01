Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve reuben

Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

1387 S University Dr, Plantation

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Rolls$11.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grouper Reuben$17.00
Grilled Grouper, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye
More about CJ Blacks
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop

3325 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$12.99
Fresh Cut 1st Cut Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sour Kraut, 1000 Dressing, on Rye Grilled to Perfection
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Rolls$11.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Item pic

 

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Carnegie Deli Reuben$20.00
Carnegie Corned Beef, melted swiss & sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread
Turkey Reuben$20.00
Turkey, melted swiss & sauerkraut, served on grilled rye bread
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
JJCafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Pastrami Sandwich$12.95
More about JJCafe
Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Reuben$14.99
Corned Beef with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.
Grilled Turkey Reuben$14.99
Hot turkey with sauerkraut and melted swiss on grilled rye.
More about Broadway Bagels
Item pic

 

Kristof's Kafe

8912 W State Rd 84, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich 3PO$13.99
Our home made corned beef served with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, & swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye.
More about Kristof's Kafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben 1000 island$12.50
Sliced corned beef brisket and sourkraut on grilled rye with melted Swiss cheese and side 1000 island dressing.
More about Commercial Point Cafe
Item pic

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$20.00
Carnegie corned beef, melted swiss & sauerkraut, served on grilled rye bread
Turkey Reuben$20.00
Turkey, melted swiss & sauerkraut, served on grilled rye bread
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels

