Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Risotto$34.00
Traditional risotto with clams, mussels, shrimp, bay scallops & calamari with a touch of tomato
Citrus Shrimp Risotto$26.00
Fresh orange and lemon zest risotto sautéed with baby shrimp
Mushroom Risotto$22.00
Italian arborio rice simmered with wild mushrooms for a creamy risotto
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
Item pic

 

Cafe Vico Restaurant

1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto with Beef & Truffle$39.95
Diced beef tenderloins,asparagus, mushrooms & black truffles
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN RISOTTO$19.00
LOMO SALTADO RISOTTO$28.00
More about Bocas House
Item pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle Risotto$16.00
Creamy risotto, sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, truffle oil
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle Risotto$16.00
Creamy risotto, sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, truffle oil
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Risotto$40.00
More about Ceviche Arigato

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Burritos

Garlic Bread

Bread Pudding

Pad Thai

Greek Salad

Coffee Shakes

Mussels

Vegetable Fried Rice

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston