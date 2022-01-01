Risotto in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve risotto
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Seafood Risotto
|$34.00
Traditional risotto with clams, mussels, shrimp, bay scallops & calamari with a touch of tomato
|Citrus Shrimp Risotto
|$26.00
Fresh orange and lemon zest risotto sautéed with baby shrimp
|Mushroom Risotto
|$22.00
Italian arborio rice simmered with wild mushrooms for a creamy risotto
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Risotto with Beef & Truffle
|$39.95
Diced beef tenderloins,asparagus, mushrooms & black truffles
More about Bocas House
Bocas House
1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston
|CRISPY CHICKEN RISOTTO
|$19.00
|LOMO SALTADO RISOTTO
|$28.00
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park
|Truffle Risotto
|$16.00
Creamy risotto, sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, truffle oil
More about The Sicilian Oven
The Sicilian Oven
801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation
|Truffle Risotto
|$16.00
Creamy risotto, sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, truffle oil