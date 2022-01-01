Salmon in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve salmon
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened
|$15.99
comes with two sides
Sushi Garage - Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$17.00
|Salmon Sashimi
|$5.50
|Salmon Sushi
|$5.50
PIZZA
Zona Blu
189 WESTON RD, Weston
|Salmone al Moscato
|$26.00
Salmon in Moscato wine sauce
prepared with saffron, potatoes and cherry tomatoes
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Sliced Smoked Salmon
|$16.00
Served open faced on a toasted sesame bagel, with lettuce, red onions, sliced tomatoes, capers & cream cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Tuscan Salmon
|$26.00
Italian herb rubbed salmon grilled & served with sautéed broccoli
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Salmon Dinner
|$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon, served with 2 side items.
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
|Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Wild Caught Grilled Salmon
|$14.50
with mixed veggies & kitcheree
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Salmon (10 oz)
|$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Acquolina
2320 Weston Rd, Weston
|Salmon Carpaccio
|$15.00
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Ala Carte Salmon
|$3.00