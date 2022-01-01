Salmon in Fort Lauderdale

Item pic

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened$15.99
comes with two sides
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Salmon Avocado Roll image

 

Sushi Garage - Las Olas

500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$17.00
Salmon Sashimi$5.50
Salmon Sushi$5.50
More about Sushi Garage - Las Olas
Zona Blu image

PIZZA

Zona Blu

189 WESTON RD, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone al Moscato$26.00
Salmon in Moscato wine sauce  
prepared with saffron, potatoes and cherry tomatoes
More about Zona Blu
Item pic

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sliced Smoked Salmon$16.00
Served open faced on a toasted sesame bagel, with lettuce, red onions, sliced tomatoes, capers & cream cheese
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Tuscan Salmon image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN

TARANTELLA RISTORANTE

1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston

Avg 4.5 (2273 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Salmon$26.00
Italian herb rubbed salmon grilled & served with sautéed broccoli
More about TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Dinner$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon, served with 2 side items.
More about CJ Blacks
Ke uH image

 

Ke uH

2278 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon (2Pcs)$6.00
More about Ke uH
Bocas House image

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LS SALMON POKE BOWL$10.99
More about Bocas House
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

1732 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
Salmon Buddah Bowl$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
More about Carrot Express
6d239c55-b459-47af-8656-59f964914a1b image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Caught Grilled Salmon$14.50
with mixed veggies & kitcheree
More about Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
Salmon (10 oz) image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (8034 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon (10 oz)$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Acquolina image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Acquolina

2320 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Carpaccio$15.00
More about Acquolina
Banner pic

 

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ala Carte Salmon$3.00
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

