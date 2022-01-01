Salmon salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
|Crispy Salmon Salad
|$20.95
|Feta Salmon Salad
|$22.95
|Crusted Salmon Salad
|$21.95
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Blackened Salmon Filet & Avocado Salad
|$16.99
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Whitefish Salad/Baked Salmon Salad
|$15.50
|Whitefish/Baked Salmon Salad
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Baked Salmon Salad
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Salmon Salad
|$18.99
Fresh 8 oz salmon seared and served over romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers,carrots,kalamata Oliver and pepperoncinis & our house vinaigrette.