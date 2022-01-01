Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Grand Cafe - Hollywood

2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Salmon Salad$20.95
Feta Salmon Salad$22.95
Crusted Salmon Salad$21.95
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Filet & Avocado Salad$16.99
fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, candied pecans, sliced avocado. choice of dressing
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whitefish Salad/Baked Salmon Salad$15.50
Whitefish/Baked Salmon Salad
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
Mitch's Westside Bagels image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Salmon Salad
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
Item pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$18.99
Fresh 8 oz salmon seared and served over romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers,carrots,kalamata Oliver and pepperoncinis & our house vinaigrette.
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$15.00
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

