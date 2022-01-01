Sashimi in Fort Lauderdale
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Sashimi Mori
|$24.00
15 pieces of sashimi (all fish) (chef’s choice) served with sushi rice
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi
|$2.95
A piece of scallop
|Escolar Sashimi
|$2.95
A single slice of white tuna
|Sashimi Roll
|$11.95
Eight pieces.Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, and Lettuce wrapped in Rice Paper.NO RICE IN THE ROLL
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Sashimi Regular Combo
|$26.00
|Tuna Sashimi (2 pcs)
|$5.00
|Sashimi Deluxe Combo
|$46.00
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Sashimi App
|$12.00
9 pcs Sashimi Chef's Choice
|Sashimi Combo
|$16.00
Sashimi 6 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll
|Sashimi app all salmon
|$15.00