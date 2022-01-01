Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve sashimi

Banner pic

 

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sashimi Mori$24.00
15 pieces of sashimi (all fish) (chef’s choice) served with sushi rice
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Main pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi$2.95
A piece of scallop
Escolar Sashimi$2.95
A single slice of white tuna
Sashimi Roll$11.95
Eight pieces.Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, and Lettuce wrapped in Rice Paper.NO RICE IN THE ROLL
More about Sushi Raku
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sashimi Regular Combo$26.00
Tuna Sashimi (2 pcs)$5.00
Sashimi Deluxe Combo$46.00
More about CJ Blacks
Item pic

 

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi App$12.00
9 pcs Sashimi Chef's Choice
Sashimi Combo$16.00
Sashimi 6 pcs + California roll + Tuna Roll
Sashimi app all salmon$15.00
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
Sushiato image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Moriawase 3 pieces$12.00
Sashimi Moriawase 6 pieces$21.00
Sashimi Moriawase 12 pieces$39.00
More about Sushiato

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Coffee Shakes

Garlic Naan

Goat Cheese Salad

Pies

Volcano Rolls

Lo Mein

Shrimp Rolls

Chimichangas

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston