Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shell tacos in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shell tacos

Item pic

 

Quarterdeck - Plantation - 12310 W Sunrise Blvd

12310, Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Tacos$17.00
Your choice of grilled or blackened Shrimp or Mahi Mahi. Served with beans and rice.
More about Quarterdeck - Plantation - 12310 W Sunrise Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Ke uH

2278 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Shell$1.50
More about Ke uH

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chutney

Avocado Rolls

Green Beans

Chicken Korma

Cheese Naan

Coleslaw

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston