Shell tacos in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Shell Tacos
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shell tacos
Quarterdeck - Plantation - 12310 W Sunrise Blvd
12310, Plantation
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Tacos
$17.00
Your choice of grilled or blackened Shrimp or Mahi Mahi. Served with beans and rice.
More about Quarterdeck - Plantation - 12310 W Sunrise Blvd
Ke uH
2278 Weston Rd, Weston
No reviews yet
Taco Shell
$1.50
More about Ke uH
