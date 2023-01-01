Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Douglas K. Catering image

 

Douglas K. Catering

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd's Pie$12.00
Seasoned ground beef layered with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions, green peas and sweet corn.
More about Douglas K. Catering
Ye Olde Falcon Pub image

 

Ye Olde Falcon Pub

2867 South University Drive, Davie

Avg 4.1 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$18.98
Seasoned ground beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes. Served with bread & butter.
More about Ye Olde Falcon Pub
Commercial Point Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$14.95
Seasoned ground chuck slow-cooked with carrots, green peas, corn and onions layered with garlic mashed potatoes, melted cheddar cheese and brown gravy; complete with a dinner roll
More about Commercial Point Cafe

