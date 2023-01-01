Shepherds pies in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shepherds pies
Douglas K. Catering
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.00
Seasoned ground beef layered with mashed potatoes, carrots, onions, green peas and sweet corn.
Ye Olde Falcon Pub
2867 South University Drive, Davie
|Shepherds Pie
|$18.98
Seasoned ground beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes. Served with bread & butter.
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.95
Seasoned ground chuck slow-cooked with carrots, green peas, corn and onions layered with garlic mashed potatoes, melted cheddar cheese and brown gravy; complete with a dinner roll