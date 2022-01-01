Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Item pic

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Shrimp$15.99
This burrito surpasses the most demanding tastes. It includes: shrimp, slow-cooked black refried beans, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria image

 

Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Shrimp$9.95
Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese
More about Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

