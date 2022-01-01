Shrimp burritos in Fort Lauderdale

This burrito surpasses the most demanding tastes. It includes: shrimp, slow-cooked black refried beans, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!

* Not Spicy.

* Every additional ingredient has a cost.

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

