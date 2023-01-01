Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Taj Indian Grill - Cooper City

5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita$19.00
Served with rice
More about Taj Indian Grill - Cooper City
Item pic

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Shrimp$27.99
No one knows if Fajitas are more Tex-Mex then an authentic Mexican dish, but what we do know is that we make our fajitas so fab-u-lous that you will love them so much, you'll be back for more for sure!
Shrimp fajitas consists of grilled shrimp, Red and Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Served on a hot and sizzling cast iron skillet. This dish comes with complimentary:
Mexican Red Rice,
Slow-Cooked Black Refried Beans,
Lettuce
Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream
Guacamole,
4 flour tortillas.
* No Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

