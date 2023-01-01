Shrimp fajitas in Fort Lauderdale

No one knows if Fajitas are more Tex-Mex then an authentic Mexican dish, but what we do know is that we make our fajitas so fab-u-lous that you will love them so much, you'll be back for more for sure!

Shrimp fajitas consists of grilled shrimp, Red and Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Served on a hot and sizzling cast iron skillet. This dish comes with complimentary:

Mexican Red Rice,

Slow-Cooked Black Refried Beans,

Lettuce

Pico de Gallo

Sour Cream

Guacamole,

4 flour tortillas.

* No Spicy.

* Every additional ingredient has a cost.

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

