Shrimp scampi in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$16.99
comes with fresh made garlic bead
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Douglas K. Catering image

 

Douglas K. Catering

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$15.25
Large shrimp with fresh shallots and garlic sauteed in butter with white wine, fresh lemon, pepper and parsley served with Rigatoni and side shredded Parmesan.
More about Douglas K. Catering
Item pic

 

Cafe Vico Restaurant

1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$35.95
Jumbo shrimp over white wine butter sauce over spaghetti
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Shrimp sauteed in a garlic herb white wine lemon sauce served over rigatoni with garlic toast.
More about Commercial Point Cafe
Banner pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$23.99
Sautéed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine.
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi$25.00
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
Wolf's Steakhouse image

 

Wolf's Steakhouse

8655 STIRLING ROAD, COOPER CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$14.00
More about Wolf's Steakhouse

