Shrimp scampi in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Shrimp Scampi
|$16.99
comes with fresh made garlic bead
Douglas K. Catering
3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale
|Shrimp Scampi
|$15.25
Large shrimp with fresh shallots and garlic sauteed in butter with white wine, fresh lemon, pepper and parsley served with Rigatoni and side shredded Parmesan.
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Shrimp Scampi
|$35.95
Jumbo shrimp over white wine butter sauce over spaghetti
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Shrimp Scampi
|$17.00
Shrimp sauteed in a garlic herb white wine lemon sauce served over rigatoni with garlic toast.
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Shrimp Scampi
|$23.99
Sautéed shrimp in a light garlic lemon sauce tossed with linguine.
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
2221 South University Dr, Davie
|Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00