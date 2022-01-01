Shrimp tempura rolls in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Ceviche Arigato
288 Indian Trace, Weston
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$14.00
Shirmp tempura and avocado with spicy mayonnaise filling.
More about Ceviche Arigato
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale
Gnocchi
Thai Tea
Po Boy
Enchiladas
Philly Cheesesteaks
Omelettes
Chipotle Chicken
Dumplings
More near Fort Lauderdale to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(34 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston