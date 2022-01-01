Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shumai

Banner pic

 

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Shumai$8.00
Shrimp dumpling
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Main pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Shrimp Shumai$6.50
Four pieces. Shrimp Dumpling.
More about Sushi Raku
Casa Sensei image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Sensei

1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai$13.00
More about Casa Sensei
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY image

 

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shumai (4)$6.00
Homemade steamed pork and shrimp dumplings with soft and crunchy texture
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai (Shrimp)$8.00
Shrimp dumplings (fried or steamed)
More about Sushiato

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Wontons

Muffins

Carbonara

Kimchi

Garlic Parmesan

Sauteed Spinach

Stew

Sirloin Steaks

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston