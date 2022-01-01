Shumai in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shumai
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Shrimp Shumai
|$8.00
Shrimp dumpling
More about Sushi Raku
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Jumbo Shrimp Shumai
|$6.50
Four pieces. Shrimp Dumpling.
More about Casa Sensei
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Sensei
1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Shrimp Shumai
|$13.00
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Shumai (4)
|$6.00
Homemade steamed pork and shrimp dumplings with soft and crunchy texture