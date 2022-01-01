Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Item pic

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sirloin Steak$13.99
New. An 6oz. premium black Angus sirloin steak flame-grilled and served with choice of two sides.
Super Sirloin Steak Tacos$13.99
marinated sirloin pieces + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + creamy spicy garlic + 3 warm flour tortillas
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sirloin Steak$28.00
12 oz Sirloin Steak, served with Vegetable of the Day and choice of Potato.
More about CJ Blacks

