Sirloin steaks in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Sirloin Steak
|$13.99
New. An 6oz. premium black Angus sirloin steak flame-grilled and served with choice of two sides.
|Super Sirloin Steak Tacos
|$13.99
marinated sirloin pieces + mixed cheese + shredded lettuce + creamy spicy garlic + 3 warm flour tortillas
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)