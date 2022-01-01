Skirt steaks in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve skirt steaks
SEAFOOD
YOT Bar & Kitchen
2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Skirt Steak Salad
|$22.00
Den - FTL
201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale
|Skirt Steak
|$25.00
House-made Chimichurri & French Fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Pepper Skirt Steak 12oz
|$29.00
Grilled to perfection, finished with peppercorn mushroom sauce, served with Lemon Potatoes and Green Beans.
