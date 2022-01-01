Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve skirt steaks

YOT Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

YOT Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Salad$22.00
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
Den - FTL image

 

Den - FTL

201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak$25.00
House-made Chimichurri & French Fries
More about Den - FTL
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepper Skirt Steak 12oz$29.00
Grilled to perfection, finished with peppercorn mushroom sauce, served with Lemon Potatoes and Green Beans.
More about ethos Greek Bistro

