Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve souvlaki

Newbury Salads

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
Acropolis OPA

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Souvlaki Wrap$9.50
Choice of protein with romaine, feta, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki, white or wheat wrap
Souvlaki Salad$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, bell peppers, olives, red onions, house made Greek dressing, pita
Souvlaki Dinner$16.00
Choice of chicken, beef, falafel or spicy tofu with romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, feta, pita, tzatziki sauce. Dinner includes Greek rice and Greek potatoes.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$13.95
Spartan Gyros

4482 Weston Rd, Davie

Avg 4.6 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Souvlaki$7.95
Beef Souvlaki$8.95
Lamb Souvlaki Plate$17.95
Marinated & grilled lamb souvlaki (2 skewers) served with two main sides and pita bread.
