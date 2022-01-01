Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Newbury Salads
Newbury Salads
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
More about Acropolis OPA
Acropolis OPA
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Souvlaki Wrap
|$9.50
Choice of protein with romaine, feta, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki, white or wheat wrap
|Souvlaki Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, bell peppers, olives, red onions, house made Greek dressing, pita
|Souvlaki Dinner
|$16.00
Choice of chicken, beef, falafel or spicy tofu with romaine, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, feta, pita, tzatziki sauce. Dinner includes Greek rice and Greek potatoes.
More about JJCafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$13.95