Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Square pizza in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve square pizza

Banner pic

 

Apollonia - 112 Davie Blvd

112 Davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sicilian Square Pizza$14.00
More about Apollonia - 112 Davie Blvd
Item pic

 

New York Grilled Cheese

2207 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Time Square Pizza Melt$13.95
The ball drops for this pizzarific melt, filled with roasted pepperoni, housemade marinara sauce, and smothered in classic mozzarella cheese. Combined with fresh basil and a buttery garlic spread on our waffled country loaf, it’s amore all around.
More about New York Grilled Cheese

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Shrimp Tacos

Nigiri

Skirt Steaks

Churrasco

Penne

Steamed Rice

Miso Soup

Cannolis

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (897 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston