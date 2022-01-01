Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Fajitas Carne Asada (Steak) image

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas Carne Asada (Steak)$24.99
No one knows if Fajitas are more Tex-Mex then an authentic Mexican dish, but what we do know is that we make our fajitas so fab-u-lous that you will love them so much, you'll be back for more for sure!
Carne asada fajitas consists of carne asada (steak), Red and Green Bell Peppers and Onions. Served on a hot and sizzling cast iron skillet.
This dish comes with complimentary:
Mexican Red Rice,
Slow-Cooked Black Refried Beans,
Lettuce
Pico de Gallo
Sour Cream
Guacamole,
4 flour tortillas.
* Not spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Commercial Point Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Steak Meal$17.99
Fajita seasoned flank steak served with black beans, rice and sweet plantains
More about Commercial Point Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Squid

Dumplings

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Samosa Chaat

Croissants

French Fries

Lo Mein

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston