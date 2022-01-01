Steak sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.25
Freshly grilled tenderloin steak strips grilled to perfection and served on a freshly baked baguette with zesty horseradish cheese spread, topped with mounds of melted gruyere cheese topped with marinated onions and fresh arugula lightly tossed in pure olive oil
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced steak, Mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onions and green peppers.
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Steak Sandwich
|$12.25
Freshly grilled tenderloin steak strips grilled to perfection and served on a freshly baked baguette with zesty horseradish cheese spread, topped with mounds of melted gruyere cheese topped with marinated onions and fresh arugula lightly tossed in pure olive oil
More about That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Truffle Aioli Steak Sandwich
|$12.99