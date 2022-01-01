Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$12.25
Freshly grilled tenderloin steak strips grilled to perfection and served on a freshly baked baguette with zesty horseradish cheese spread, topped with mounds of melted gruyere cheese topped with marinated onions and fresh arugula lightly tossed in pure olive oil
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Sliced steak, Mozzarella cheese, mushroom, onions and green peppers.
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$12.25
Freshly grilled tenderloin steak strips grilled to perfection and served on a freshly baked baguette with zesty horseradish cheese spread, topped with mounds of melted gruyere cheese topped with marinated onions and fresh arugula lightly tossed in pure olive oil
More about Press & Grind Cafe
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South image

 

That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South

110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle Aioli Steak Sandwich$12.99
More about That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
LS Mexican Steak Sandwich$11.00
Seasoned sirloin steak, served in a
large flour tortilla, topped with
a secret Señor Juan guacamole sauce
and served with french fries
More about Cielito Lindo

