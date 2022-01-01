Sweet potato fries in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.95
More about Carrot Express
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.75
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale
Omelettes
Bacon Egg Sandwiches
Egg Sandwiches
Thai Tea
Mahi Mahi
Grits
Dumplings
Fried Rice
More near Fort Lauderdale to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(34 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston