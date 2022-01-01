Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve taco salad

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.49
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad Deluxe$16.00
Large flour tortilla made into the shape
of a giant shell and filled with pieces of
skirt steak or grilled chicken breast,
lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese and
served with your choice of dressing
LS Taco Salad Deluxe$14.00
Chicken breast, grilled, diced in pieces. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of dressing
Taco Salad$14.00
Large flour tortilla made into the shape
of a giant shell and filled with lettuce,
diced tomatoes, cheese, delicious pieces
of juicy chicken and your choice
of dressing
More about Cielito Lindo
Taco Salad image

 

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.99
salad medley, walnut meat, onion, tomato, avocado, jalapeno, chips, sunflower cheese, cashew cheddar cheese, Santa fe dressing.
More about Green Bar & Kitchen

