Tacos in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tacos
GYM SPORTSBAR
2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors
|Chicken Chipotle Taco
|$4.50
chipotle mayo, aged cheddar, pickled red onion, cilantro
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
fried pollock bites, lime-cilantro slaw
Sushi Garage - Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Taco
|$12.00
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Tacos Carne Asada (Steak)
|$12.99
These tacos are loaded with tender Carne Asada (stake). Served in a small corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and diced raw onions. The ultimate taco for meat lovers! Order comes with four tacos. Complimentary Mexican red rice and Slow-cooked black refried beans are available upon request.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|Tacos Carnitas
|$11.99
A Mexican tradition! Shoulder of pork that's been seasoned, braised until tender with lard and herbs (oregano, marjoram, bay leaves, garlic), pulled apart, and then oven-roasted until slightly crisp. We serve these tacos on a corn tortilla, topped with diced raw white onions, cilantro and an avocado sauce. Order comes with four tacos.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$12.99
Tacos al pastor is a dish which is prepared from 24 hour marinated (in a variety of dried chilies and spices) pork shoulder. It is cooked on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo. Once cooked, the meat is cut off in thin slices and served on a corn tortilla with diced raw white onions, coriander (cilantro) and pineapple. For someone who misses their hometown in Mexico, the rich flavor of this authentic dish will take you right back home. Order comes with four tacos.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$20.00
Three warmed soft flour tortillas filled with blackened mahi mahi, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro & lime wedge, includes a side of tortilla chips, guacamole & salsa
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
The Drunken Taco
201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Jet Tacos
|$14.00
Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Chipotle mayo. Guacamole.
Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Carnitas Tacos (Pork)
|$12.00
Two tacos with slow cooked mojo pork served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|LS Two Taco
|$11.00
Served with yellow rice and refried
beans
American Icon Brewery
911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
La Mexicana Taco Bar
2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale
|SHRIMP Tacos
|$16.50
Shrimp, coleslaw salad, serrano peppers, fresh cilantro.
|Birria tacos
|$18.00
Birria is a Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco. The dish is a meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew.
Cilantro, white onion, birria sauce, side of rice/beans.
|FISH Tacos
|$16.00
Pan-fried white fish, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, sweet corn, pico de gallo and cilantro
Green Bar & Kitchen
1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale
|Taco Salad
|$12.25
salad medley, walnut meat, onion, tomato, avocado, jalapeno, chips, sunflower cheese, cashew cheddar cheese, Santa fe dressing.
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria
6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation
|Taco Carne Asada
|$3.50
Authentic Style Tacos with Choice of toppings
|3 Taco Combo
|$12.95
3 Tacos served with Rice, Beans and a Jarrito. Please select 1 meats and toppings for EACH taco
|Taco Shrimp
|$3.50
Authentic Style Tacos with Choice of toppings
TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
The Whole Enchilada / FTL
745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Skrimp Tacos
|$9.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz shrimp,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park
|Hasselhoff Tacos
|$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation
|Skrimp Tacos
|$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz shrimp,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
|Hasselhoff Tacos
|$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.