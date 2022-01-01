Tacos in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tacos

Chicken Chipotle Taco image

 

GYM SPORTSBAR

2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chipotle Taco$4.50
chipotle mayo, aged cheddar, pickled red onion, cilantro
Fish Taco$4.50
fried pollock bites, lime-cilantro slaw
More about GYM SPORTSBAR
Item pic

 

Sushi Garage - Las Olas

500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Taco$12.00
More about Sushi Garage - Las Olas
Tacos Carne Asada (Steak) image

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Carne Asada (Steak)$12.99
These tacos are loaded with tender Carne Asada (stake). Served in a small corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and diced raw onions. The ultimate taco for meat lovers! Order comes with four tacos. Complimentary Mexican red rice and Slow-cooked black refried beans are available upon request.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tacos Carnitas$11.99
A Mexican tradition! Shoulder of pork that's been seasoned, braised until tender with lard and herbs (oregano, marjoram, bay leaves, garlic), pulled apart, and then oven-roasted until slightly crisp. We serve these tacos on a corn tortilla, topped with diced raw white onions, cilantro and an avocado sauce. Order comes with four tacos.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tacos Al Pastor$12.99
Tacos al pastor is a dish which is prepared from 24 hour marinated (in a variety of dried chilies and spices) pork shoulder. It is cooked on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo. Once cooked, the meat is cut off in thin slices and served on a corn tortilla with diced raw white onions, coriander (cilantro) and pineapple. For someone who misses their hometown in Mexico, the rich flavor of this authentic dish will take you right back home. Order comes with four tacos.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos image

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$20.00
Three warmed soft flour tortillas filled with blackened mahi mahi, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro & lime wedge, includes a side of tortilla chips, guacamole & salsa
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
The Drunken Taco image

 

The Drunken Taco

201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.95
More about The Drunken Taco
5ff6f991-adf8-4213-845e-6da1ed4c5d1a image

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Jet Tacos$14.00
Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Chipotle mayo. Guacamole.
More about Jet Runway Cafe
Carnitas Tacos (Pork) image

 

Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream

20 West Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos (Pork)$12.00
Two tacos with slow cooked mojo pork served with diced onion, cilantro, jalapeno and homemade taco sauce
More about Lunchroom Wharf and Cookies & Cream
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
LS Two Taco$11.00
Served with yellow rice and refried
beans
More about Cielito Lindo
Item pic

 

American Icon Brewery

911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
More about American Icon Brewery
SHRIMP Tacos image

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP Tacos$16.50
Shrimp, coleslaw salad, serrano peppers, fresh cilantro.
Birria tacos$18.00
Birria is a Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco. The dish is a meat/ brisket, oxtail short ribs stew.
Cilantro, white onion, birria sauce, side of rice/beans.
FISH Tacos$16.00
Pan-fried white fish, chipotle mayo, red cabbage, sweet corn, pico de gallo and cilantro
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
Taco Salad image

 

Green Bar & Kitchen

1075 SE 17 St, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.25
salad medley, walnut meat, onion, tomato, avocado, jalapeno, chips, sunflower cheese, cashew cheddar cheese, Santa fe dressing.
More about Green Bar & Kitchen
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.50
More about Park and Ocean
Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria image

 

Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Carne Asada$3.50
Authentic Style Tacos with Choice of toppings
3 Taco Combo$12.95
3 Tacos served with Rice, Beans and a Jarrito. Please select 1 meats and toppings for EACH taco
Taco Shrimp$3.50
Authentic Style Tacos with Choice of toppings
More about Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Whole Enchilada / FTL

745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (1495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Skrimp Tacos$9.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz shrimp,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hasselhoff Tacos$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skrimp Tacos$8.99
sm tin, 2 torts, 4oz shrimp,cabbage, cheese,avocado, tomato,cilantro sauce, 1 scoop chips
Hasselhoff Tacos$6.79
Includes 2 Tacos, Tortilla Chips, and Fresh Salsa. Your tortilla choice along with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, topped with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Rangoon

Dumplings

Po Boy

Egg Sandwiches

Curry

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston