Tacos in Fort Lauderdale

Tacos al pastor is a dish which is prepared from 24 hour marinated (in a variety of dried chilies and spices) pork shoulder. It is cooked on a vertical rotisserie called a trompo. Once cooked, the meat is cut off in thin slices and served on a corn tortilla with diced raw white onions, coriander (cilantro) and pineapple. For someone who misses their hometown in Mexico, the rich flavor of this authentic dish will take you right back home. Order comes with four tacos.

* Not spicy

