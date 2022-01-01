Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill - 1851 N Pine Island Road

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$14.99
teriyaki chicken, fresh veggies, seasoned rice
Blackened Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$15.99
steamed vegetables and diced peppers and onions tossed with blackened pieces of salmon and served over seasoned rice with sesame teriyaki sauce on top!
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill - 1851 N Pine Island Road
Acropolis OPA LLC

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$15.99
Grilled with Grilled Teriyaki Glazed Salmon over Basmati Rice and Cucumbers, Carrots, Pickled Onions, Broccoli, Sesame Seeds and Sesame Ginger Dressing.
More about Acropolis OPA LLC

