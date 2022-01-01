Tostadas in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tostadas
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Tostada
|$2.00
More about The Whole Enchilada / FTL
TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
The Whole Enchilada / FTL
745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Tostada
|$10.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
More about The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park
4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park
|Tostada
|$9.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
More about The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar
8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation
|Tostada
|$9.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side