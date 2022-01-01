Tostadas in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tostadas

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada$2.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

The Whole Enchilada / FTL

745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (1495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada$10.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada$9.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada$9.49
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
