Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Tuna Roll image

 

Sushi Garage - Las Olas

500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Roll$14.00
Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
More about Sushi Garage - Las Olas
Banner pic

 

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, flakes topped with tuna
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, and scallions with house spicy sauce
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Item pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna California Roll$7.50
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
Spicy C Tuna Roll$7.50
Spicy tuna and tempura flake sandwich topped with sesame seed.
Tuna California Hand Roll$5.50
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
More about Sushi Raku
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna Roll$7.00
More about CJ Blacks
Item pic

 

Ke uH

2278 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
KeuH Roll Tuna$21.00
tuna, mango, avocado, krab salad, cream cheese, wasabi aioli, ponzu
Tuna Riceless Special Roll$22.00
Spicy Tuna Roll Lunch$12.00
More about Ke uH
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY image

 

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna, Scallion
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy Tuna
More about Sushiato
Tuna & Avocado Roll image

 

Ceviche Arigato

288 Indian Trace, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna & Avocado Roll$15.00
Sushi grade tuna married with fresh avocado and eal sauce.
More about Ceviche Arigato
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

1201 E LAS OLAS BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPICY TUNA ROLL$8.00
Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)
SPICY TUNA ROLL*$15.75
Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)
More about PLANTA Queen

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Ceviche

Eel

Curry

Skirt Steaks

Wontons

Egg Rolls

Spinach Salad

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston