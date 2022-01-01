Tuna rolls in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Sushi Garage - Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Tuna Roll
|$14.00


|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, flakes topped with tuna
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, and scallions with house spicy sauce
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Tuna California Roll
|$7.50
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
|Spicy C Tuna Roll
|$7.50
Spicy tuna and tempura flake sandwich topped with sesame seed.
|Tuna California Hand Roll
|$5.50
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
Ke uH
2278 Weston Rd, Weston
|KeuH Roll Tuna
|$21.00
tuna, mango, avocado, krab salad, cream cheese, wasabi aioli, ponzu
|Tuna Riceless Special Roll
|$22.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll Lunch
|$12.00
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna, Scallion
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Sushiato
4483 WESTON RD, Weston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy Tuna
Ceviche Arigato
288 Indian Trace, Weston
|Tuna & Avocado Roll
|$15.00
Sushi grade tuna married with fresh avocado and eal sauce.