Tzatziki in Fort Lauderdale

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Tzatziki
|$0.50
Acropolis OPA
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Tzatziki
|$8.00
Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic, pita
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Tzatziki served with warm pita
|$10.00
Greek Yogurt with Cucumber, Garlic & Aromatic Dill; Served with Warm Pita.
|SRIRACHA Tzatziki served with warm pita
|$10.00
Greek yogurt, sriracha, shredded cucumber, garlic & aromatic dill; Served with Warm Pita.
|Xtra Tzatziki
|$3.50