Tzatziki in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tzatziki

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tzatziki$0.50
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Acropolis OPA

112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tzatziki$8.00
Greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, garlic, pita
More about Acropolis OPA
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tzatziki served with warm pita$10.00
Greek Yogurt with Cucumber, Garlic & Aromatic Dill; Served with Warm Pita.
SRIRACHA Tzatziki served with warm pita$10.00
Greek yogurt, sriracha, shredded cucumber, garlic & aromatic dill; Served with Warm Pita.
Xtra Tzatziki$3.50
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Spartan Gyros

4482 Weston Rd, Davie

Avg 4.6 (515 reviews)
Takeout
SD Tzatziki$1.25
Tzatziki$4.95
More about Spartan Gyros
Greek Pastries*

4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE TZATZIKI$0.80
TZATZIKI APPETIZER$4.75
More about Greek Pastries*

