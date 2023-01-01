Veggie tacos in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Chilacos Tacos - Sunrise Blvd
11971 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation
|Taco Bowl Veggie
|$12.99
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
|Tacos Veggie
|$13.99
Watching your figure? This is the dish for you then! Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sweetcorn all grilled to perfection. Order comes with three medium size blue corn tortillas.
* Vegetarian.
* Not spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
