Veggie tacos in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Banner pic

 

Chilacos Tacos - Sunrise Blvd

11971 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Bowl Veggie$12.99
More about Chilacos Tacos - Sunrise Blvd
Item pic

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos Veggie$13.99
Watching your figure? This is the dish for you then! Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sweetcorn all grilled to perfection. Order comes with three medium size blue corn tortillas.
* Vegetarian.
* Not spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

